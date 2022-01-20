FDLE Arrests Escambia Man For Soliciting A Minor, Dozens Of Child Porn Counts

January 20, 2022

An Escambia County man was arrested Wednesday on child sex crimes.

Scott Alexander Chappelear, 40, was charged with 30 counts possession of obscene material depicting child sexual abuse, use of a computer to solicit a minor, six counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

FDLE began its investigation in August 2021. An undercover agent, posing as a 14-year old female, began communicating with Chappelear, who tried to coax the “child” into performing sexual acts and sent adult pornography, according to the agency.

“Chappelear indicated that he was 40-years old and was ok with the child persona’s age of 14,” an arrest report states.

FDLE said Chappelear also agreed to meet the person he thought was a 14-year old girl at Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze.

A search warrant was served Wednesday at his home at 8126 Crystal Wells Place, off East Olive Road. Agents found dozens of child sexual abuse material photos with some children as young as one to three years of age on two of his cell phones, according to the report.

Chappelear was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Escambia and Okaloosa county sheriff’s offices assisted FDLE with the arrest.

Comments

One Response to “FDLE Arrests Escambia Man For Soliciting A Minor, Dozens Of Child Porn Counts”

  1. William in Beulah on January 20th, 2022 1:47 pm

    Good job LEO’S!!!! Anyone who has children that have been in contact with this creep should have a serious conversation with their children, I’m sure he has victims out there, because a person doesn’t decide to suddenly become a pedophile in their 40’s.





