Escambia Woman Charged With DUI After Wrong-Way Trip On I-10

January 24, 2022

An Escambia County woman was charged with DUI after allegedly traveling the wrong way on I-19 in Okaloosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a reported wrong-way driver on I-10 near Crestview. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of a white 2018 Toyota Camry refused to stop, continuing westbound in the eastbound lanes. Due to the danger to the public, troopers used the “PIT maneuver” to end the situation.

India Kay Sansom, 33,  was charged with driving under the influence and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail without further incident. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 