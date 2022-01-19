Escambia Seeks Input On School Calendars For The Next Four Years

The Escambia County School District is seeking input on the school calendars for the next four school years.

Students, parents, teachers, employees, community members, and other stakeholders are being asked to take a survey on the calendars.

“I encourage you to participate in this process by reviewing the draft proposals and taking a brief survey regarding each proposal,” said Superintendent Tim Smith. “Survey results will be analyzed and shared with the District Calendar Committee, comprised of representatives from all stakeholder groups.”

The calendar committee will meet on February 1 in Room 104 of the Spencer Bibbs Center.

The committee’s final recommendation for the proposed amendments to the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 calendars and the new 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 calendars will go before the school board for a vote at their next regular meeting on February 15.

The survey links and each draft proposal can be found by clicking or tapping here. The survey links close on January 28.

