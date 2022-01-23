Ernest Ward Middle Hosting Family Literacy Night On Tuesday

Tuesday, Ernest Ward Middle School will host a Family Literacy Night under the stars.

There will be a light dinner, games and the chance to learn new literacy strategies for parents to use at home. All Ernest Ward students in attendance will receive a copy of the book Wildfire by Rodman Philbrick.

The event will take place from 5:30 until 7 p.m., meet in the cafeteria. Students have received RSVP handouts that should be returned to school on Monday.