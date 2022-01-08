EREC Accepting Applications From High School Seniors For Annual Scholarships

Escambia River Electric Cooperative will award scholarships to graduating seniors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties whose parent or guardian is a member of the cooperative. Two $4,000 scholarships – awarded in honor of former director Herman D. Johnson – will be offered. Students must show proof of enrollment and maintain a grade-point average of 2.5 to continue to receive the funds each year.

For scholarship applications, seniors should check with their high school guidance counselors; contact EREC’s Marketing and Communications (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848; or go online at www.erec.com. The deadline to submit applications is March 1. Winners will be announced at EREC’s Annual Meeting on April 30.

In the past, capital credits issued by EREC that were unclaimed had to be turned over to the state. Legislation now allows such funds to be deposited into a qualified educational charity fund. The EREC membership voted to use these funds in the form of scholarships for graduating seniors in EREC’s service area.

“Delivering safe, reliable, and affordable power is our top priority, but we are also invested in our communities,” says Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC. “For more than 24 years EREC has had the opportunity to provide these scholarships to deserving seniors in our local high schools.”

Pictured above: 2021 EREC scholarship winners Libby Pugh (left) from Northview High School and Andrea Moorer from Central High School. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.