ECSO Searching For Missing, Endangered Adult

January 13, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered adult male.

Damon Douglas Gill, 48, was last seen leaving the 7800 block of Lakeside Oaks Drive (near Beulah Road) on Friday, January 7.

According to the ECSO, he was driving a copper in color 2021 Toyota Highlander with Florida tag #DV5479, and he may be wearing a brown hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 