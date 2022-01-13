ECSO Searching For Missing, Endangered Adult

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered adult male.

Damon Douglas Gill, 48, was last seen leaving the 7800 block of Lakeside Oaks Drive (near Beulah Road) on Friday, January 7.

According to the ECSO, he was driving a copper in color 2021 Toyota Highlander with Florida tag #DV5479, and he may be wearing a brown hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620