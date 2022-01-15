Family Inviting Community To Join Sunday Search For Missing, Endangered Man

Family members are inviting the public to join in a search Sunday for a missing and endangered man last see over a week ago.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year Damon Douglas Gill is considered missing and endangered. He was last seen leaving the 7800 block of Lakeside Oaks Drive (near Beulah Road) on Friday, January 7.

His vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Highlander, was later recovered on Northpointe Boulevard, but there was no sign off Gill.

His sister, Christa Myrick, told NorthEscambia.com Saturday that his family his not giving up hope that he will be found okay.

“We still have not located him. Family has been following any and all possible leads from the community, driving, walking around and handing out flyers. Most efforts have now been focused in east and southeast Pensacola,” she said.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, family will be meeting in the parking lot of Big Lots on North Davis Highway at Langley Avenue (near Hobby Lobby). There was a possible sighting of Gill in that area last Tuesday.

“Anyone who would like to help can stop by and pick up flyers and maps to continue the search,” Myrick said. “Thank you all for your continued support, shares and prayers! It’s appreciated more than we could ever express.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620