Detroit Boulevard Closed For About Two Months

Detroit Boulevard is closed to through traffic from Kingfisher Way to Fowler Avenue.

Construction crews will be installing a new force main and sewer in the neighborhood. Traffic will be detoured to Nine Mile Road.

The closure was originally set to begin January 4 but was delayed for a week.

The project is expected to take two months and be completed by Match 11, 2022.

Click map to enlarge. NorthEscambia.com graphic.