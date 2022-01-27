Florida Dept. Of Environmental Protection Fines Town Of Century Over Fuel Tank Violation

The Florida Department of Environmental (FDEP) has fined the Town of Century for failing to follow Florida statutes and code regarding two fuel storage tanks.

A February 2021 inspection found that leak detection gauges were damaged on two above ground petroleum storage tanks at the town shop on Alger Road. In addition, the department found the town failed to conduct annual operability testing of the devices. One tank contained 2,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline, and the second tank contained 2,000 gallons of vehicle diesel fuel.

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, on behalf of FDEP, conducted the inspection and sent the town a letter explaining the findings and requesting a response within 15 days. The town did not respond, according to state documents, and the case was referred to FDEP for formal enforcement action.

According to an October 13, 2021, letter from FDEP, actions were completed to bring the tanks into compliance, but the department proposed $3,000 in civil penalties plus $250 for costs and expenses with payment in full due by November 5, 2021.

In January 2022, FDEP reduced the proposed civil penalties to $750 plus $250 for costs and expenses.

“The Respondent (Town of Century) requested a reduction in the penalty based on good communication with the Department (FDEP), urgency resolving the violations after discovery, and the low-income status of the municipality which owns and operates the facility. The facility has also implemented a system of calendar alerts for annual and periodic regulation requirements to prevent the violations from occurring again,” according to a FDEP letter to the town.

The Town Council, told that the fine was due to a lack of communication, approved paying the $1,000. Payment in full is due by February 8.

On January 20, NorthEscambia.com made a public records request to the town for “the documentation referenced in the discussion Tuesday night (during a council meeting) about a state fine regarding a town fuel tank, including the settlement agreement and notice(s)”. The public records had not been received as of this story’s publication the morning of January 27. NorthEscambia.com instead obtained documents from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for this story.

Pictured top: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has fined the Town of Century for faulty leak detection gauges on two fuel storage tanks located at the town shop. The photos below, according to FDEP, show damaged gauges on the fuel tanks. Photos courtesy FDEP for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.