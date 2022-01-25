Cold For The Rest Of The Week

January 25, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A slight chance of rain between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

