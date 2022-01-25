Cold For The Rest Of The Week
January 25, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A slight chance of rain between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Comments