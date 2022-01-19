Century Man Smuggled Fentanyl Into County Jail, ECSO Says

A Century man is facing multiple charges after allegedly parking in the middle of a Century street and for the fentanyl found in his pockets at the county jail.

Deputies found 42-year old Cartise Poindexter asleep in a running 2003 Ford Explorer parked in the middle of Hecker Road near Alger Road, about 50 feet away from a railroad crossing, according to an arrest report.

Deputies reported they were able to wake him by knocking on the window of the vehicle, and he told them that he had left his driver’s license at home. A record check confirm that his driver’s license was suspended by court order and had been suspended multiple times.

While Poindexter was being booked into the Escambia County Jail, a corrections officer located a dollar bill containing a white residue and a clear baggie containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The bag was found in the pocket of the jeans he was wearing, but he told deputies the jeans were his brother’s.

Poindexter was charged with introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was also issued traffic citations for knowingly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, not wearing a seat belt, and for parking illegally on Hecker Road.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,000 bond.