Century Correctional Institution Is Reaccredited

January 14, 2022

The Century Correctional Institution is one of five facilities in the state reaccredited during recent ACA Commission on Standards and Accreditation hearings.

Century Correctional and the other four institutions were found to be 100% compliant with mandatory standards, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“When an institution undergoes the ACA re-accreditation process, they are opening their doors and inviting an independent outside entity into their facility to examine all aspects of their operations,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “These five wardens and their leadership teams have proven their commitment to exceptional professionalism by their commitment to industry-recognized standards. Join us in celebrating their achievement as leaders in corrections.”

Over the last year, ACA audit teams from across the country visited the Florida Women’s Reception Center, as well as Century, Lancaster, Marion and Polk correctional institutions to conduct comprehensive on-site audits of all aspects of prison operations. ACA Commission members commended the agency’s efforts to expand programming and increase pay while maintaining accreditation, despite substantial challenges being faced by correctional agencies nationwide.

FDC began the process of seeking nationally recognized accreditation from the ACA in 1968. All 50 of Florida’s major institutions are accredited by the ACA. The standards created and refined by the ACA represent fundamental correctional practices that ensure staff and inmate safety and security; enhance staff morale; improve record maintenance and data management capabilities; and improve the function of the facility or agency at all levels.

Written by William Reynolds 

 