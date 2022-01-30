Cantonment Man Charged With Threatening Woman With Gun

A Cantonment man has been charged with allegedly threatening to shoot a woman.

Terrell DeAngelo Hunter, 35, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery with intent to cause bodily harm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $32,000 bond.

Hunter had a gun in his hand as he threatened to shoot the female, and punched her in the face and head, according to an arrest report.

Many details were redacted from a Pensacola Police Department report, but it appears the incident occurred outside a Pensacola business.