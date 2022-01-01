By The Numbers: What A 40,000 Pound Food Distribution Looks Like

January 1, 2022

A 40,000 pound food distribution was held December 18 in Cantonment.

We shared the story the following day. Now, organizers have a tallied the numbers from the day.

Here’s a look at the distribution, by the numbers:

275 vehicles
1,022 people served
349 under the age of 18
277 over age 60 served
351 packages distributed

Sponsors for the event included Salzman, Barry, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and community partners including Farm Share, Pinewood Presbyterian Church, Cantonment Improvement Committee, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Trailer Parts Plus.

