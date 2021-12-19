40,000 Pound Food Distribution Held In Cantonment (With Photo Gallery)

December 19, 2021

A 40,000 pound food distribution was held Saturday at Carver Park in Cantonment.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, Sheriff Chip Simmons, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, ECUA District 5 Board Member Kevin Stephens and dozens of volunteers took part in the event.

Salzman said plans call for a similar large food giveaway to be held once per quarter.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Sponsors included Salzman, Barry, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and community partners including Farm Share, Pinewood Presbyterian Church, Cantonment Improvement Committee, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Trailer Parts Plus.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click o enlarge.

