Applications Open For Supervisors Of Elections College Scholarship

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford has announced the 2022 Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) college scholarship. Four $1,200 scholarships will be awarded this summer by FSE for the 2022 school year.

The scholarship is available to juniors or seniors attending an accredited Florida university or college, with a major in political science, public or business administration, or journalism/mass communications. Among the requirements, students must have maintained a “C” average or above the previous year, demonstrate financial need and be registered to vote.

Copies of the application and full eligibility requirements may be downloaded from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections website by clicking here or may be picked up at the Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor. Completed applications must reach the SOE office by close of business Friday, March 11, 2022.

Stafford will forward one application with a written recommendation to the FSE Scholarship Committee, which will review the submissions from all 67 Florida counties. The scholarships will be awarded by the association and the winner will be announced at the 2022 FSE Summer Conference in May.

Students from Escambia County were scholarship winners in 2006, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2020.