Man Shot And Killed After Firing At Deputies In Perdido, Alabama

A man was shot and killed by Baldwin County deputies early Wednesday morning in Perdido.

The man has been identified as Ronald W. Flowers II of Bay Minette.

Deputies were investigating a suspicious person on the area of County Road 47 and McCoy Road, about two miles from the Florida line.

The BCSO said that while relaying Flowers’ information to dispatchers, he produced a gun and fired at least one round at deputies. Two deputies returned fire striking Flowers, who died at the scene. The deputies were not injured.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has requested that an independent review of this incident be conducted.

