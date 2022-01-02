Frosty Morning: How Cold It Was Near You? Find Out From This List.

Low temperatures were below freezing across most of Escambia County north of I-10 Tuesday morning. There was also a heavy frost across the North Escambia area.

Here are the low temperatures at select locations across Escambia County, with the coldest listed first:

Beulah Fire Station, 27

Northview High School (Bratt), 28

Century Fire Station, 28

Walnut Hill Fire Station, 28

Tate High School, 47

Escambia High School, 30

Washington High School, 31

University of West Florida, 31

Pensacola High School, 32

Pensacola Airport, 33

Pensacola Beach, 35

It will be above freezing across Northwest Florida Tuesday night. Click here for the forecast.

Pictured: A heavy frost at sunrise Tuesday morning at the Century Fire Station, where the overnight low was 28 degrees.