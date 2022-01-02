Frosty Morning: How Cold It Was Near You? Find Out From This List.
January 4, 2022
Low temperatures were below freezing across most of Escambia County north of I-10 Tuesday morning. There was also a heavy frost across the North Escambia area.
Here are the low temperatures at select locations across Escambia County, with the coldest listed first:
- Beulah Fire Station, 27
- Northview High School (Bratt), 28
- Century Fire Station, 28
- Walnut Hill Fire Station, 28
- Tate High School, 47
- Escambia High School, 30
- Washington High School, 31
- University of West Florida, 31
- Pensacola High School, 32
- Pensacola Airport, 33
- Pensacola Beach, 35
It will be above freezing across Northwest Florida Tuesday night. Click here for the forecast.
Pictured: A heavy frost at sunrise Tuesday morning at the Century Fire Station, where the overnight low was 28 degrees.
