Frosty Morning: How Cold It Was Near You? Find Out From This List.

January 4, 2022

Low temperatures were below freezing across most of Escambia County north of I-10 Tuesday morning. There was also a heavy frost across the North Escambia area.

Here are the low temperatures at select locations across Escambia County, with the coldest listed first:

  • Beulah Fire Station, 27
  • Northview High School  (Bratt), 28
  • Century Fire Station, 28
  • Walnut Hill Fire Station,  28
  • Tate High School, 47
  • Escambia High School, 30
  • Washington High School, 31
  • University of West Florida,  31
  • Pensacola High School,  32
  • Pensacola Airport,  33
  • Pensacola Beach,  35

It will be above freezing across Northwest Florida Tuesday night. Click here for the forecast.

Pictured: A heavy frost at sunrise Tuesday morning at the Century Fire Station, where the overnight low was 28 degrees.

