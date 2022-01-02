Century Reschedules Three Council, Charter Review Meetings For January

January 8, 2022

The Town of Century has shuffled the schedule for three public meetings during the month of January.

The Century Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. following a 6:45 p.m. bill list review on Tuesday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 18 in council chambers at town hall. The first meeting was moved from January 3 to January 11 due to a council scheduling conflict, and the second meeting was delayed a day due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

A Century Charter Review Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 18 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the community center on West Highway 4. The change was to avoid a conflict with a rescheduled council meeting.

Pictured: Century council president Luis Gomez, Jr. discusses an agenda item during the council’s last meeting on December 20, 2021. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

