From Tate High To Alabama And Clemson: Atmore’s Woody McCorvey Named ‘Legend’ Of Camellia Bowl

Woody McCorvey of Atmore, a longtime college football coach that began his career at Tate High School, has been named the ​​2021 TaxAct ​​​​Camellia Bowl Alabama Football Legend.

McCorvey, who was the Alabama State University Hornets’ quarterback from 1968-71, earned his bachelor’s degree from ASU in 1972.

McCorvey began his coaching career with a six-year stint (1972-77) at Tate High School.

The​ ​Camellia​ ​Bowl “Legend” Award is “given annually to a person who has made a significant contribution to college football in the state of Alabama”. he award was presented during a luncheon in Montgomery Thursday.

McCorvey has had a stellar career of more than 40 years as a football coach or administrator for college championship teams at the University of Alabama and Clemson University where he now serves as the chief of football administration under head coach Dabo Swinney. McCorvey has also coached at North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

McCorvey’s outstanding record of accomplishments has earned him a number of laudable awards, including his induction into the Atmore Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Past recipients of the ​​Camellia​ ​​Bowl award include Bobby Bowden, Pat Dye, Woodrow Lowe, Gene Stallings, Johnny Davis and Larry Blakeney.

“I am elated to be associated with all of the previous winners for this award, especially Coach (Gene) Stallings,” McCorvey said. “I worked for him for seven years at Alabama, and we have continued that relationship over the years. Pat Dye meant a lot to me and was instrumental in my career. Larry Blakeney, Woodrow Lowe and Bobby Bowden all had influences. It’s a great honor to be this year’s recipient.”

The 2021 TaxAct ​​Camellia​ ​​Bowl, pitting the Ball State Cardinals against Georgia State Panthers will be played at 1:30 p.m. Christmas day in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The game will be aired on ESPN.