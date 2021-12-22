Woman Struck By Gunfire Through The Walls Of Her Cantonment Mobile Home

A woman in Cantonment was struck by gunfire through the walls of her trailer Wednesday night.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and hand as she was going to sleep in her bed, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson. The woman was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

It happened about 8:50 p.m. at a mobile home behind the Oak Tavern Bar in the 300 block of Robinson Street, just north of Muscogee Road.

Peterson said preliminary information led deputies to believe the gunfire came from the area of the bar. There was no available suspect information.

The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.