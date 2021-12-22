Woman Struck By Gunfire Through The Walls Of Her Cantonment Mobile Home

December 22, 2021

A woman in Cantonment was struck by gunfire through the walls of her trailer Wednesday night.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and hand as she was going to sleep in her bed, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson. The woman was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

It happened about 8:50 p.m. at a mobile home behind the Oak Tavern Bar in the 300 block of Robinson Street, just north of Muscogee Road.

Peterson said preliminary information led deputies to believe the gunfire came from the area of the bar. There was no available suspect information.

The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Woman Struck By Gunfire Through The Walls Of Her Cantonment Mobile Home”

  1. Wow! on December 22nd, 2021 10:50 pm

    It’s pretty pathetic when you’re in your own home, and going to bed and end up shot! People are too Damn gun happy!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 