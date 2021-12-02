Two Children Were Left Alone Without Adequate Food In Unsafe Cantonment Shed, ESCO Says

Two children were left alone without adequate food in unsafe conditions in a Cantonment shed, leading to an arrest, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Hanna Elizabeth Blocker, 30, was charged with two felony counts of child neglect.

Deputies said she left two minors alone with insufficient food and in unsafe living conditions.

Blocker and the minors were living in a shed in Cantonment. The shed had a “very unkept small living space with only a few cans of food available for the children”, according to an arrest report. Deputies said there was a “an opened chicken” with no ice in a cooler on the front porch of the shed.

The report notes Blocker showed deputies an online Walmart food order placed the same day for $280.

A toilet was mounted on a wooden platform covered with a tarp on the side of the shed, and it was draining into the front yard, the report states. A gas generator was being used for electricity.

Blocker was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.