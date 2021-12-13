Tate High Cheerleaders Win Several Top Awards At Chipley Competition

The Tate High School Aggie cheerleaders earned several awards during a weekend competition at Chipley High School.

The junior varsity cheerleaders were runner-ups in the game day competition.

The Aggie varsity cheerleaders won the first place game day, grand champions game day, first place traditional, grand champion traditional, best stunt, and best choreography awards.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.