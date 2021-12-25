Shop With A Cop Makes Christmas A Little Brighter For Local Kids (With Photo Gallery)

December 25, 2021

Christmas was a little brighter this year for 42 children across Escambia County, thanks to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Shop with a Cop.

The Escambia County School District identified the children with families that need a little extra help.

Each child submitted a wish list, and a deputy shopped for them. Their gifts were wrapped and placed in a winter wonderland at the ECSO. The children rode with their deputies to the ECSO where they met Rudolph, the Grinch, the Escambia County Mounted Posse, and received their gifts.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

