Quintette Sailor Wishes Family A Very Merry Christmas
December 25, 2021
A United States Navy sailor from the North Escambia community of Quintette is celebrating Christmas is Paris.
“Holidays mean the world to me because I get to spend precious time with my family, and friends while enjoying great food,” said Seaman Joi McCants. “My most special memory thus far is getting engaged on Thanksgiving, and it would not have happened without the Navy.”
McCants wants to wish family back home a happy holiday season.
“I would like to wish all of my family and friends a happy holiday,” said McCants. “Eat and be merry! I love you all bunches. I miss you all dearly. Without you, this journey would not be possible.”
“If you would like to get in touch with me then reach out to my mother and father,” said McCants. “They will get you the information you need. Christmas gifts and cards are more than welcome! I really appreciate you all. Be blessed.”
McCants serves as a retail service specialist aboard USS Harry S. Truman. As a member of the U.S. Navy, McCants, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.
“Serving in the Navy means that I not only get to travel the world, but I also get to serve the country that I love the most,” added McCants.
