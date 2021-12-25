Quintette Sailor Wishes Family A Very Merry Christmas

A United States Navy sailor from the North Escambia community of Quintette is celebrating Christmas is Paris.

“Holidays mean the world to me because I get to spend precious time with my family, and friends while enjoying great food,” said Seaman Joi McCants. “My most special memory thus far is getting engaged on Thanksgiving, and it would not have happened without the Navy.”

McCants wants to wish family back home a happy holiday season.

“I would like to wish all of my family and friends a happy holiday,” said McCants. “Eat and be merry! I love you all bunches. I miss you all dearly. Without you, this journey would not be possible.”