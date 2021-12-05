Pedestrian Killed By Hit And Run Driver In Beulah

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Beulah Sunday afternoon by a hit and run driver.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m on Mobile Highway near Ferlon Avenue, about one-third of mile west of Beulah Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities were searching for a midsize car with heavy front end damage.

The FHP investigation is continuing, and no other details were available.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.