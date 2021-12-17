Northview, Tate And Other Escambia County Sports Teams Earn State Academic Honors
December 17, 2021
Several high school athletic teams in Escambia County excelled not only on the field, but also in the classroom.
The Florida High School Academic Team Champion recognition program honors teamwork not only in competition, but in academics as well. The program recognizes teams in each of the Association’s sanctioned and recognized sports, naming an Academic Team Champion in each classification based on GPA.
Several Northview High School teams were among the top-ranked in their class by GPA:
- Northview football, No. 2 in state in 1A, 3.033 GPA
- Northview girls volleyball, No. 3 in state in 1A, 3.361 GPA
- Northview boys golf, No.4 in the state in 1A, 3.802 GPA
- Northview boys cross country 2A, 3.73 GPA
- Northview girls cross country 2A, 3.069 GPA
- Northview girls golf 1A, 3.625 GPA
Tate High School teams recognized for the their team GPA were:
- Tate girls volleyball 6A, 3.624 GPA
- Tate boys cross country 4A, 3.266 GPA
- Tate girls cross country 4A, 3.405 GPA
- Tate boys golf 3A, 3.066 GPA
- Tate girls golf 3A, 3.433 GPA
Several other Escambia County school had GPAs above 3.0.. Notably, Washington High School’s Boys Cross Country had the best team GPA in Class 3A at 3.849. and the Pensacola High boys golf team was No. 4 in Class 2A with a team GPA of 3.6.75
