Northview, Tate And Other Escambia County Sports Teams Earn State Academic Honors

Several high school athletic teams in Escambia County excelled not only on the field, but also in the classroom.

The Florida High School Academic Team Champion recognition program honors teamwork not only in competition, but in academics as well. The program recognizes teams in each of the Association’s sanctioned and recognized sports, naming an Academic Team Champion in each classification based on GPA.

Several Northview High School teams were among the top-ranked in their class by GPA:

Northview football, No. 2 in state in 1A, 3.033 GPA

Northview girls volleyball, No. 3 in state in 1A, 3.361 GPA

Northview boys golf, No.4 in the state in 1A, 3.802 GPA

Northview boys cross country 2A, 3.73 GPA

Northview girls cross country 2A, 3.069 GPA

Northview girls golf 1A, 3.625 GPA

Tate High School teams recognized for the their team GPA were:

Tate girls volleyball 6A, 3.624 GPA

Tate boys cross country 4A, 3.266 GPA

Tate girls cross country 4A, 3.405 GPA

Tate boys golf 3A, 3.066 GPA

Tate girls golf 3A, 3.433 GPA

Several other Escambia County school had GPAs above 3.0.. Notably, Washington High School’s Boys Cross Country had the best team GPA in Class 3A at 3.849. and the Pensacola High boys golf team was No. 4 in Class 2A with a team GPA of 3.6.75