Navy Federal Employees Deliver Smiles For Christmas

Amanda Guillot and her family have experienced more than their fair share of challenging times the last few months, including losing their home to a fire, facing homelessness, and overcoming near-death medical scares. Putting gifts under the tree for her kids was not going to be possible this year.

That was until Seth Daily, Contact Center supervisor at Navy Federal Credit Union, gave Amanda a call to share his team would be fulfilling her family’s wish list through Project Neighbors, the credit union’s 18th annual employee-driven holiday giving program. The Guillot Family is one of more than 100 local families who were adopted this year by Navy Federal team members.

“It’s been crazy trying to manage everything,” said Amanda. “We’ve been doing everything we can to get back on our feet. It’s hard to put it all into words. Christmas literally would not have been possible without Navy Federal. It’s such a blessing!”

Tears in her eyes, Amanda shook the hands of a half-dozen Navy Federal team members and expressed gratitude as they recently delivered gifts and all the holiday food trimmings for her family of seven to enjoy come Christmas morning.

“Delivering smiles to families in our community is what it’s all about for us,” said Seth. “Being able to give back with my Navy Federal team and help these families make memories is why it’s so special to us.”

Families selected for Project Neighbors were identified in partnership with teachers across Escambia and Santa Rosa County School districts. Team members from Navy Federal’s Headquarters and Winchester Operations Center in Virginia also participated in Project Neighbors, supporting more than 130 families.

In addition to the Project Neighbors program, Navy Federal annually hosts a drive to support the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. This year, the credit union had a record year by collecting $20,000 in donations and more than 20,000 toys to bring joy to families who need it the most this holiday season.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 11 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 350 branches.