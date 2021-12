Local Drivers Get Break From Road Construction For The Holiday

Florida drivers will get a break from road construction for Christmas and New Year’s.

There will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads throughout the Florida panhandle beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 23 and ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday, January 3, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

