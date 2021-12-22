Local Agencies Participate In K9 Bringing Home The Lost Training

December 22, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted Scent Discriminate K9 Training, part of the Bringing The Lost Home Project (BTLH).

The Bringing the Lost Home Project provides missing person response training, scent discriminate K-9 training and scent kit program resources. The Bringing the Lost Home Project bill was signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in June 2021.

This training provided community partners, such as KlaasKids Foundation, Autism Pensacola Inc. and the Council on Aging of West Florida an opportunity to learn more about the ECSO’s commitment to finding missing persons. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Escambia County Road Prison K-9 handlers were also in attendance.

“The Escambia County and Santa Rosa K9 teams worked hard this week on their K9 trailing skills to find missing persons and we are excited to see the impact that the training will have on public safety and the lives that will be saved,” Scent Evidence K9 CEO Paul Coley stated.

Agencies across Florida have recorded 106 missing person recoveries and suspect locations as a result of the BTLH resources.

Written by William Reynolds 

 