Juvenile Charged With Davisville Store Robbery, Accused With Two Others In Molino Burglary

December 23, 2021

A juvenile has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Davisville and an unrelated residential burglary in Molino.

Tallin Bishop, 17, is charged with robbery and armed burglary, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities say Bishop (pictured above) is the person that robbed the Marathon convenience store on Highway 97 in Davisville on December 7. There were no injuries.

Bishop and 18-year old Samuel Max Adams of Flomaton are both charged in connection with an armed burglary on December 8 in the Dogwood Park area. A warrant was also issued for the arrest of an adult male that is currently jailed in Escambia County, Alabama, and is awaiting extradition.

Wearing masks and armed, the trio entered the home through an unlocked door and were confronted by the homeowner, according to an arrest report.

On December 10, Bishop and the adult male were arrested on numerous felony burglary charges in Alabama, the report states, and Adams was developed as a suspect in the burglary.

Above: Samuel Max Adams

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 