‘It Will Be OK’ – Rosco, The NorthEscambia Rescue Kitty, Passes Away

We wanted to share some really sad news from our NorthEscambia.com family.

Our beloved cat Rosco passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of five. He received the very best veterinary wellness care, and he had no known serious issues and not been sick.

We decided to share our grief with you because thousands of our readers have come to know Rosco over the past 2.5 years since we first published his adoption story. He’s been our photo model for several stories on NorthEscambia.com and has appeared many, many times on our social media channels. We get asked about him all the time.

Rosco has been a sounding board for story ideas and right by my side waiting for bed as U wrote those 2 a.m. breaking news stories. He knew that certain tones on the fire scanner would mean dad might be leaving, and he would often wait by the door for my return. At night, he would wait for me to finish writing or take a break. In our free time, he would snuggle next to me on the couch, just wanting the reassuring touch of my hand on his back. He really was part of our NorthEscambia.com operation.

We adopted Rosco and another kitty named Oreo, now age 7, from the Escambia County Animal Shelter in May 2019. At the time, Rosco had been at the shelter longer than any other cat because he had over-stimulation aggression. When we first met, he bit me. I bled. I tried to pet him again. He bit me again. I bled again. We fell in love. (You really should read that first adoption story.)

We don’t know his backstory before he arrived at the shelter. But we set out to give him a “furever” home, not knowing that furever would be just 2.5 short years.

He became a big sweetie, often by my side. He loved those couch cuddles and being held. He was a purrfect friend.

Some days, Rosco and Oreo had their little scuffles over the best spot of sunshine on the bed. For a couple of animal shelter cellmates turned brothers, they had an obvious love for one another. Oreo goes to bed around 10:00 each night. Later as we finished our late night NorthEscambia.com work, Rosco would walk me to the kitchen and ask for treats. He would not eat them, opting instead for his favorite food. Rosco would go to the bedroom and “tell” Oreo. “Little brother, I got you some treats. They are in the kitchen.” Oreo would head to the kitchen for his late night snack. Best bros look out for each other.

Little Oreo is lost now. He’s still looking for Rosco, and spending extra time wanting to be held.

Rosco would want you to know that he was a tough, brave little dude but inside he had the biggest of hearts. If dad offered a reassuring look and a “it’s OK”, he would stand strong against the load noises of vacuum cleaners, power tools, anything. If dad said it was OK, all was well.

I held him Tuesday morning and told him it was OK. He made little kitty biscuits as he took his last breath.

Thank you for allowing us to share Rosco with you over the past 2.5 years. Please consider adopting a cat or dog from the Escambia County animal shelter if that fits your family situation. Or consider a financial donation to the Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter (click to donate). Tell them Rosco sent you, and he wants all the shelter animals to know before Christmas that…

It will be OK.

Pictured top: Rosco by a NorthEscambia.com camera bag waiting on the next big story. Pictured first below: Part of Rosco’s 2021 Christmas photoshoot. Next two photos: Rosco and Oreo sharing a spot of sunshine, and looking out a window. And bottom: More of his Christmas photoshoot. He didn’t trust the gnome, but dad said it would be OK. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.