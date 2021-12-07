Inmate Stabbed At Century Correctional Institution

An inmate was airlifted to the hospital last week after he was stabbed by another inmate at the Century Correctional Institution.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Monday the incident happened last Wednesday, December 1 during an inmate on inmate altercation at the state prison on Tedder Road.

“One inmate received injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to outside hospital for treatment,” Florida Department of Corrections Press Secretary Paul Walker said in an email. ” No staff were injured during the incident.”

Walker said inmates that harm others can face administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges.

“This is done for the safety of staff and other inmates,” he said.

The FDC did not confirm the identity of the inmate or the extent of his injuries.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.