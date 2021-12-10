Humid, Near 80 Today; Severe Weather Possible On Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. High near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.