Gunfire Exchanged Between Two People Inside Century Convenience Store

December 5, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says gunfire was exchanged between two people inside a Century convenience store Saturday night.

It happened about 5:55 p.m. at the Century Kwik Stop on North Century Boulevard, just south of Whataburger.

“A white male and a black male inside the store and an argument ensued,” ECSO Sgt. Melanie Peterson told NorthEscambia.com. “The white male pulled a gun, the black pulled a gun, and shots were fired between them. Neither one was hit.”

Peterson said the black male, who may have been a juvenile, fled the scene. The white male remained on scene and told his side of the story to deputies. The store clerk was not involved and was not injured.

As of late Saturday night, Peterson said no arrests had been made.

The two individuals were reportedly less than 25 feet apart when the shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 