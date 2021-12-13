Gordon Willard Howell

Gordon Willard Howell passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at age 90. He was born in Century, Florida. He met the love of his life, Juanita Bondurant Howell of Flomaton, Alabama while in high school. He enlisted in the United States Navy in January 1948, and was initially stationed in San Diego, CA. He married Juanita March 25, 1951, and she joined him in San Diego. Gordon was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1952, after which Gordon and Juanita settled in Pensacola, FL.

After working for Gulf Power Company for a short time, Gordon was accepted into the apprentice program aboard Pensacola Naval Air Station as an electrician. He continued to work for Naval Air Rework Facility and the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement in 1989, ultimately rising to the rank of GS-15 Department Head. Following his retirement, Gordon co-founded MHM enterprises, a real estate investment firm.

Gordon was very active in the Myrtle Grove community and in Myrtle Grove Baptist Church. He served as Secretary Treasurer of the Myrtle Grove Youth Sports Program and as a football coach for several years. Gordon and Juanita have been members of Myrtle Grove Baptist church for 56 years, where Gordon served in many capacities, including Deacon.

Gordon was a loving husband and father who enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with his large extended family. He and Juanita also had the opportunity to travel all over the United States in their motorhomes. As his own children got older, he especially enjoyed playing with and keeping his grandchildren.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Phoebe Howell; two brothers, Farrel Howell and Cordell Howell; and two sisters, Millie Howell Long and Doris Howell Hancock.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita; their three children, David and Peggy and their family, Kevin, Krisse, Colton, Tinley, Kyndell, LeAnn, and Carl; Phillip and Tammy and their family, Dachie, Tannah, Lexie, Anna, and Kaylee; Cyndi and Bill and their family, Courtney, Avery, Shelby, Brody, Kelsey, and Haley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 15, from 11:00 am—12:30 pm, with service immediately following. Burial will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to Myrtle Grove Baptist Church or Lentine’s Outreach Ministries, Inc. in lieu of flowers.