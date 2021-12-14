Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Fallen Escambia Fire Chief Dwain Bradshaw

A New York nonprofit has paid the mortgage of a fallen Escambia County firefighter.

As part of their third annual “Season of Hope”, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage of Escambia Fire Rescue District Chief Dwain Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, 41, lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours of November 6, 2019, on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, and lived a life of public service.

Bradshaw was also a Department of Defense firefighter at Naval Air Station Pensacola, an U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard and a former police officer in Bay Minette.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes