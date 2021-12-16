Former Detectives Will Work To Solve Escambia County Cold Case Homicides

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has launched a “Cold Case Symposium” that will concentrate on cold case homicide investigations while enlisting the expertise of retired certified law enforcement detectives in the area.

“We have a number of retired deputies and law enforcement professionals who have offered their expertise in the past,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. “We look to take advantage the years of experience these veteran law enforcement professionals bring. Just because someone is retired, doesn’t mean they have lost their experience and intuition. We hope that our current cold case investigators combined with volunteer experienced retirees, we can help close these cases and bring closure to the families.”

The symposium will begin in February of 2022 and will focus on six ECSO cold case homicides at a time. A cold case is one where al available leads have been exhausted and probable cause has not been established to make an arrest.

The ECSO is looking for any retired certified law enforcement investigators interested in joining the symposium that have certified law enforcement experience as a former homicide investigator. Qualified investigators interested in joining the two-day symposium should email Colonel David Ingram at doingram@escambiaso.com.