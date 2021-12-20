Florida Gas Prices Continue To Decline

Florida gas prices continue to gradually decline as an estimated 5.4 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for the holidays.

Pump prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Sunday, after slipping 3.5 cents last week. The state average has declined 12 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon Sunday night was $3.15. About a half dozen Cantonment stations were below $3, while a county low of $2.84 could be found at a Pensacola Boulevard gas station.

“Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though these prices surely aren’t falling as fast as many would like,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers are poised to pay about a dollar per gallon more than they did last year. Even still, after many decided to stay home and play it safe last year, it appears that higher gas prices will not be a big deterrent. AAA forecasts a strong 28% rebound in road trips compared to last year.”