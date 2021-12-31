Fireworks Are Legal For New Year’s In Florida; Escambia Fire Urging Caution

Fireworks are legal in Florida for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and Escambia County Fire Rescue is reminding residents to be safe.

In April 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that legalized fireworks in Florida on three holidays every year. The full use of fireworks in Florida is now legal on Independence Day on July 4, New Year’s Eve on December 31 and New Year’s Day on January 1.

Between 2017 and 2021, Escambia County experienced six residential structure fires caused by fireworks. Four of those fires were caused by fireworks that were improperly disposed of after their use.

Each year, there are hundreds of serious injuries caused by the misuse of fireworks,” said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. “Fireworks should be used under adult supervision, and most fireworks should never be held in your hand. Sparklers reach a temperature of 2,000 degrees, and can cause serious injuries and cause fires. You should have a bucket of water to place used fireworks to make sure they are out. Some fireworks can smolder, which can cause fires in trash cans and homes.”

Sparklers, noisemakers and the like are legal all year. On the three holidays, people are able to shoot real fireworks legally — the kind that explode or shoot into the sky.

NorthEscambia.com photo.