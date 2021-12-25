Firefighters Battle Cantonment Residential Fire Into Early Christmas Morning

A structure fire late Christmas Eve night damaged a Cantonment home.

The fire on Wild Turkey Road off River Annex Road was reported about 11:40 p.m. Friday. Firefighters worked well into Christmas morning to fully extinguish the fire.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries, and no word on the cause of the fire.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Molino, Beulah, Brent, Bellview and Ferry Pass stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were among those dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.