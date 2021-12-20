Charlotte Giddins

Mrs. Charlotte Giddins, age 71, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 in McDavid, FL. She retired from International Paper Company, with many years of employment. She loved attending baseball games and all the grandchildren sports. She loved going to the “Beach”.

She valued her time she got to spend with her family. She loved to fish, teaching children at school, and cooking.

Mrs. Giddins is preceded in death by her parents, W H Burkett and Ethel (Entrekin) McElvoy, and one brother, Michael Burkett

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-three years, Edward Giddins, of Christian Home, one son, Chad Giddins, of Christian Home, one daughter, Carmen (Stephen) Gindl, of Barrineau Park, FL; one brother, Randy (Denice) Burkett, of Christian Home, nine grandchildren, Caleb, Lacie, Adam, Brayden, CJ, Bella, Blaise, Conner, Cameron, one great-grandchild, Jace, many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Christian Home Freewill Baptist Church at 11:00 AM with Bro. Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Christian Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Gindl, Adam Gindl, Brett Johnson, Tony Hall, Justin Burkett, and Derek Giddins.