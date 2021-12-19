Century’s Showalter Named New Manager Of The New York Mets

December 19, 2021

Buck Showalter has been named the new manager of the New York Mets, according to an announcement Saturday on Twitter from team owner Steven Cohen.

ESPN is reporting it’s a three-year deal, but that had not yet been officially announced late Saturday night.

Showalter has managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. The 65-year old has a career record of 1,551-1,517.

Showalter’s family moved to Century in the late 1950’s. His father served as a teacher, coach and principal at Century High School for 23 years. Buck Showalter played Little League ball in a thriving program in Century, and he graduated from Century High School. Century’s modern day Showalter Park is named after him.

Photo courtesy Baltimore Orioles for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

