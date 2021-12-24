Century’s New Utility Contract With Prison System In Effect; $180K Annual Increase Expected

Century is expected to see an annual revenue increase of over $180,000 from a new utility agreement for the Florida Department of Corrections’ Century Correctional Institution. The contract, approved about a month ago, has now been fully executed by the town and state.

The Florida Department of Corrections is Century’s largest utility customer, and the town was providing water, sewer and natural gas to the prison under a 2008 agreement. It’s estimated the town underbilled over $330,000 due to a faulty gas meter and the town’s failure to adjust the contract annually to match the Consumer Price Index (CPI). However, most of the underbilling was beyond a contractual two-year limitation. The town agreed to forgive the full amount with the new agreement.

Billings under the new five year contract, which has a three year renewal option, are anticipated to total nearly $615,181 plus the actual cost of gas each year — $181,121 more than the 2008 contract.

The new rates were applied retroactively to March 2021, and the Department of Corrections has been billed for the difference to date.

Going forward, annual CPI increases will be added each March.

FDOC has also agreed to pay $1,120 per month to cover expenses if the town installs a “bar screen” – machinery that will keep large items like sheets out of the town’s pumps and wastewater treatment plant.

Pictured: An elevated water storage tank belonging to the Town of Century stands just outside the Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.