Century Residents Receiving Higher Garbage Bills This Month

December 9, 2021

Century residents will notice a higher garbage bill this month.

Early last month, the Century Town Council voted Monday night to raise garbage rates, something that has become a yearly tradition.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charge the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index.

The increase  amounts to 3.73%, or 91 cents, per customer with one can. The town traditionally passes the rate increase directly along to residents each year.

Century renewed a five year no-bid contract with Republic Services in July 2020.

Century residential sanitation rates increased from $24.43 to $25.34 . That’s broken down to $18.68 per residential container picked up by Republic and $6.66 for bimonthly yard waste pickup by the town. Century does not offer recycling services. Republic charges the town $15.49 a month for each residential container, with the town retaining $3.19 each. With 533 containers, Century makes $1,700.27 per month that pays the town for providing customer service and billing.

Commercial customers  have also seen a 3.73% increase from Republic, but they are not billed by the town.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 