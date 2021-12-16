Cantonment Woman Gets Over 20 Years In Prison For Stabbing Death Of Her Boyfriend

A Cantonment woman has been sentenced to over 20 years on state prison for the 2019 murder of her boyfriend.

Jaquoia Xiaxiana Collins was sentenced to 20.5 years for second degree murder with a weapon. She previously entered a plea of no contest to the charge.

She stabbed her boyfriend in the chest outside the Wild Oak Farms Apartments in the 800 block of North Highway 29 shortly before midnight on July 6, 2019. Deputies responded to the apartments at 11:39 p.m. where they found victim Quartez McShane unresponsive on the ground near the driver’s side door of a blue Mitsubishi Gallant parked in the entrance of the apartment complex. He had been stabbed in the center of his chest with a knife. McShane was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased less than an hour later.

Collins faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.