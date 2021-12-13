Big 30,000 Pound Food Giveaway Planned For Saturday In Cantonment

A 30,000 pound food giveaway will be held this Saturday, December 18 in Cantonment.

The event will take place from 8-10 a.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. Vehicles can line up no earlier than 7:30 a.m., and there will be a designated area for walk-up. There are no eligibility requirements; the event is open to all in need.

The giveaway is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and community partners including Farm Share, Pinewood Presbyterian Church, Cantonment Improvement Committee, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Trailer Parts Plus.

Organizers say they plan to hold the large food distribution once per quarter.