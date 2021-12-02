2021 Active Hurricane Season Has Ended With 21 Storms

An active 2021 hurricane season came to an end this week, having produced 21 named storms, including seven hurricanes of which four were major hurricanes with winds over 111 mph.

This year was the third most active year on record in terms of named storms, it marks the sixth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, and this was the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names.

The 2022 hurricane season will officially begin on June 1. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will issue its initial seasonal outlook in May.

Pictured: Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021. (NOAA)