AAA Predicts Near Record Holiday Travel This Year

December 23, 2021

AAA is forecasting that nearly 6 million Florida residents will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between December 23 and January 2.

That’s 4.5 percent fewer travelers than the record high for Florida set back in 2019, but it’s still 1.5 million (35%) more than last year.

More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — are forecast to travel across the county. The bounce-back — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — brings this year’s numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019 – which was the highest on record.

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million (91%) planning to drive to their destinations, despite gasoline costing $1.13 per gallon more than a year ago. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 