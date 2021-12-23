AAA Predicts Near Record Holiday Travel This Year

AAA is forecasting that nearly 6 million Florida residents will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between December 23 and January 2.

That’s 4.5 percent fewer travelers than the record high for Florida set back in 2019, but it’s still 1.5 million (35%) more than last year.

More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — are forecast to travel across the county. The bounce-back — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — brings this year’s numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019 – which was the highest on record.

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million (91%) planning to drive to their destinations, despite gasoline costing $1.13 per gallon more than a year ago. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.