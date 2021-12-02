ECSO Steps Up Speed Enforcement On Highway 97 Following Triple Fatal Crash

Following a triple fatal crash an other injury wrecks on Highway 97 last weekend, has area residents are calling for an increased law enforcement presence on the state highway.

“We have had more personnel out there and have heard the complaints recently,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday. “We will continue to address the complaints from the community.”

He said the ECSO has conducted over 130 traffic stops in the last five months on Highway 97. That number jumps to nearly 200 when including vehicle stops on nearby roads just off the 22 miles of Highway 97.

The Sheriff’s Office has placed speed-checking trailers along Highway 97. The units collect anonymous data on vehicle speeds, which Hobbs said allows the ECSO to work smarter.

The data from the trailers can be used to determine the peak time for speeding on Highway 97.

“We can use that information to put our resources from the Century and Molino precincts out there during those times.”

Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said it is difficult for FHP to patrol all of the state’s roadway.

“It’s extremely difficult, so we try to partner with all the local police departments and the sheriff’s offices and kind of work together,” King said. “We have a lot of crashes…throughout the day. We only have a certain number of staff that work the roads within a shift,” King said.

The FHP has not released the cause of the three weekend crashes, so it’s not yet known if speed was to blame.

Pictured top: This crash on Highway 97 Saturday afternoon claimed three lives. Pictured below: Seven people were involved in this two vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 97. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.